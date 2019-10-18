Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently appeared on WGN News to promote his new horror film “Girl on the Third Floor.”

One of the anchors asked Punk about his former employer WWE and their new competition AEW. “I think it’s great,” Punk responded when asked about AEW’s current success. “Yeah, I wish these guys nothing but success. You know, if they’re successful, it will force WWE to be more creative and it’s always better when there’s not just one place to work. You know, it’s better for the wrestlers, it’s better for the fans. I think competition drives industry, so if there’s only one place in town to work, I think the creatives will be lazy. So, hopefully both companies will push each other and make the product better for the fans.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

