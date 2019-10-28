Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently appeared on the 31 Thoughts podcast on Sportsnet and he discussed some of the big moments from his career. Punk also discussed a new tattoo that he will be getting…pro wrestling legend Harley Race.

“The Harley Race tattoo is in motion,” Punk revealed. “For sure [I have] two [sports tattoos] – I’ve got the cup for the Hawks and I got a little goat after the Cubs won the World Series. I guess the Misawa boot would be #3, I don’t know if I have any other wrestling related tattoos. I’m definitely going to get the Harley one memorialized. Me and two other people who were close with Harley are going to get that… I think Harley was a big piece of my career whether people realize it or not and he’s just somebody who deserves to be memorialized, I feel.”

Punk also revealed a funny bar story centered around Race.

“My favorite Harley story”

“My favorite Harley story – It was his birthday, and we were in the bar, and we’re celebrating Harley’s birthday. And then all of a sudden, the waitress comes up and she’s got a tray of shots,” Punk began. “She puts the tray down and she’s putting shots in front of everybody. And there must have been, I don’t know, 20 or 22 of us in the bar. It’s Harley and all the wrestlers, you know? We just did a show in Eldon, Missouri and we’re in the bar eating and hanging out afterwards, and it’s his birthday so Harley got everybody shots. And the waitress puts one down in front of me and I said, ‘Can you get me a shot of soda? Whatever you’ve got – Coke, Pepsi, cranberry juice, whatever. And she was like, ‘Honey, Harley Race got you that shot. You’ve got to drink it.’

“I Don’t Drink”

“Now, obviously she doesn’t know me,” Punk noted. “And I say, ‘I don’t drink’, and she’s like, ‘Honey, Harley Race got you that shot.’ And I say, ‘I understand that but I don’t drink.’ And she’s like, ‘Do you know who Harley Race is?!’ And I go, ‘Do you know who I am? I just worked for Harley Race, I know who Harley Race is, I appreciate the sentiment; I guess I’ll just sip my water if we’re making a toast.’ She’s just going on, and on, and on, and making a big deal about all this stuff.

“He doesn’t Drink”

“And finally, Harley comes over and explains to her, ‘Oh, he doesn’t drink.’ And that was the end of it, like she didn’t say anything else,” Punk continued. “She went, ‘Oh okay, I didn’t know’, even though I had already told her a thousand times. Like it was supposed to be this big slight, like, ‘Oh I’m not going to drink a shot’… In a second, [Harley] didn’t care. He just said, ‘That’s Punk, he doesn’t drink.’ That’s it, that was it and so that was the moment where I was like, ‘Holy s–t, this guy respects me. How cool is that? I’ve made it; I don’t need anything else – not money, not fame, not belts. Like, this guy was the closest thing to a living hero.

