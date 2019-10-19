Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently took part in a Reddit AMA and he answered some questions on his past in the company. The ‘Straight Edge’ MMA fighter also discussed what it would take for him to potentially return to WWE.

Below are some of the highlights from the Q&A:

Q: If you could work with any actor/actress who would it be and why ?

A: Dave Batista because we’re friends and we’re comfortable together and I know how big his penis is!!

Q: Have you ever considered bringing back your Grammar Slam videos?

A: Hey I have a secret… don’t tell anyone. Grammar Slam is COMING BACK!! NEXT WEEK!

Q: Is there any plans for an autobiography? I feel it would be a must read for both MMA & Wrestling fans.

A: Yeah, for the first time ever i’m open to the idea of writing down my story!

Q: This is an AMA so im gonna be that guy, I apologize in advance; is a WWE Return ever possible?

A: Oh of course i’m going to get asked that, no need to apologize! It’d have to be a very big bag.

Q: With the body space dwindling, do you have any more tattoos planned?

A: I have so much space left – need to cover both my legs

Q: What’s your favorite keepsake/memento from your wrestling career?

A: Steve Keirn gave me the gator paw he wore around his neck as Skinner!