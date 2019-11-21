Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss his new role on FS1’s WWE Backstage.

“So I guess I’m in conjunction (with WWE),” Punk stated. “I’m WWE adjacent.”

Punk has promised to not hold back in his criticism of WWE on the Backstage show. Punk referred to the Baron Corbin segment on SmackDown this past Friday as “garbage.”

The former WWE Champion also took some shots at Seth Rollins.

“…I think honestly that’s the appeal of the job”

“I’m not concerned about it, I think honestly that’s the appeal of the job,” Punk claimed. “We’re (FOX) going to pay you and come here and be an analyst, and you get to critique the old place you work at. I’m not here to play a spoiler, and I’m not here to pour gasoline or anything and set everything on fire. I think deep down I loved pro wrestling as a kid and I think it can be better. I always voiced my concerns and criticisms while I worked there, and now I don’t work there and now I can’t get in trouble for it.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription