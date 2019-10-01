Former WWE Champion CM Punk appeared on The Kevin & Bean Show this morning in Los Angeles.

The former Straight Edge Superstar was asked during the interview if he was considered for the new WWE Backstage show appearing on FOX. “When is SmackDown, is that tonight?” Punk joked in reply.

Punk also made the following comments regarding him possibly joining Booker T and Renee Young on the new panel style show. “You mean to tell me you’d watch a show where I talk about wrestling? I think people have… it’s taken on a life of its own.”

CM Punk also made some comments regarding The Rock’s appearance on Smackdown this Friday. “I enjoy The Rock, I do. And I’m not trying to put this out… gee, hopefully people don’t do this, but do you remember the last time The Rock was in the Staples Center? Let’s do it again. When is this show, next Friday? Dwayne, call me Friday.”