As noted, former WWE Champion CM Punk will be appearing at the Starrcast III convention in Chicago during Labor Day weekend, which is also AEW All Out weekend.

Punk will be appearing for a one-on-one interview, and meet & greets. Sports Illustrated reports that Punk’s appearance is only for Starrcast, not for All Out later that same night.

Punk spoke with SI’s Justin Barrasso and said genuine interactions with pro wrestling fans still mean a great deal to him.

“A highlight is easily anytime anyone has a story,” Punk said. “I do about one signing a year and the best part is always finding out how you’ve touched people’s lives in a meaningful way. A lot of it can be heavy; helped someone get clean, helped somehow with the loss of a loved one. I am always touched to know the private intimate stories people have.”

Punk continued, “Knowing the weekend will be attracting fans from all over the world for AEW, and since I normally only do one signing a year, it’s a great way to maybe meet people that normally I wouldn’t get the chance to otherwise. Looking forward to meeting everyone there.”

Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson said wrestling fans will finally get what they’ve wanted for a long time – Punk with a live mic. There’s no word yet on who will be interviewing Punk.

“We wanted to bring something unique and that hasn’t been done before at Starrcast,” Conrad said. “I’ve always wanted to have Punk at Starrcast but the timing was never right, and I’m really excited that the stars have aligned for this August. Fans are going to get what they’ve wanted for a long time, and that is CM Punk with a live mic. It’s going to happen at Starrcast.”

