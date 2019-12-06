Former WWE Champion and outspoken Superstar CM Punk tends to make headlines whenever he hits ‘send’ on a tweet. This week is no different as he seemingly took a shot at the WWE roster.

Morrison Returns

WWE recently announced that John Morrison had returned to the company’s roster. Morrison and Punk had a brief feud together during their time on the ECW brand for the ECW Championship. Morrison sent out a tweet responding to the news, saying “Confirmed. I have signed with @WWE – I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business!”

Punk then decided to jokingly respond by saying “Dude, @WillOspreay is in New Japan.” Ospreay himself got in on the action, saying “I’m blushing right ngl.” There’s no telling whether Punk was being comical and playing off the recent Twitter feud between Ospreay and Seth Rollins. Rollins posted earlier this year that he thought he was a the “best wrestler alive.” Ospreay took issue with that, replying and saying “I’m alive.” It will be interesting to see if any of the roster respond to Punk’s comments.

