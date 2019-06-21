Former WWE Champion CM Punk is tired of wrestling fans flooding the replies on his tweets about movies and baseball.

Punk usually makes non-wrestling tweets but fans are constantly asking him when he’s going to return or telling him about the latest happenings in the world of pro wrestling. Punk took to Twitter on Thursday and asked fans why they continue to spend their time on a product they hate. He said he left it when it got bad for him, and that worked wonders.

“Since I can’t have fun and tweet about movies or baseball without you telling me about rasslin’, question for you: Why do you spend your time on something you hate? If it’s soooooo bad, leave it. I did. Works wonders. I look forward to the intelligent discourse,” Punk wrote.

Writer Mike Asti responded, “If you hate the food at a restaurant, you don’t go back. But for some reason, people won’t give up watching something like wrestling, being a fan of a particular sports team or reading/listening to members of the media despite claiming to hate so much.”

Punk replied, “Imagine going to the movies once a week to see the same movie you hated last week. For years.”

Another fan wrote back and said, “It’s called passion and holding out hope that something that used to be epic will be that way again.”

Punk responded, “It’s called Stockholm syndrome.”

On a related note, Punk was recently bombarded with comments on going to AEW after he made a tweet asking if it’s October yet. Some wrestling fans took this as a reference to AEW’s weekly primetime TV show starting on TNT, but this was likely a sports tweet – related to the MLB post-season or the beginning of the NHL season.

You can see both of Punk’s tweets below:

Since I can’t have fun and tweet about movies or baseball without you telling me about rasslin’, question for you: Why do you spend your time on something you hate? If it’s soooooo bad, leave it. I did. Works wonders. I look forward to the intelligent discourse. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 20, 2019

Is it October yet? — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 13, 2019

Imagine going to the movies once a week to see the same movie you hated last week. For years. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 20, 2019