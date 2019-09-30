The ongoing legal battle between CM Punk and Colt Cabana now appears to be settled. According to David Bixenspan at Forbes, the lawsuit by Cabana and Punk’s following countersuit were dismissed last Thursday. This comes one day after Punk’s lawyers filed to have the case dismissed.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider both Punk and Cabana jointly filed for the case to be dismissed. It was noted by Johnson that there was no financial settlement involved. Both parties have also agreed to the case being dismissed with prejudice. This means that neither man can reattempt to file another lawsuit on this matter.

Cabana had sued Punk in August of 2018 for $1.2 million for breach of contract and fraud. This stemmed from Punk and Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast where Punk openly accused WWE’s medical staff of negligence. Punk would go on to win the case that was brought against him by WWE.