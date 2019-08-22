As previously reported WWE will be heading to FOX this October. The Smackdown Live show will be featured on the cable channel with a huge television rights fee agreement in place. Reportedly it is not just Smackdown that FOX are after, with several ‘other’ projects being talked about. This includes a potential ‘studio’ show for WWE along the lines of an ESPN weekly.

“What we do know that is interesting is that CAA, which represents Punk and also represents WWE, has had an agent reach out to FOX head honchos about Punk as a co-host of the upcoming new FS 1 talk show,” wrote Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week.

Punk also recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about his upcoming Starrcast II show. “People still have that connotation, like, ‘Oh, he hates WWE.’ And it’s just like, no, I’ve let all that go, and I’ve let all that go so long ago. But there are people that hold on to that. They still think or want me to be who I was. I’m not who I was yesterday. This is my journey, this is my odyssey,” Punk stated. Whether these comments could represent a change of heart for Punk remains to be seen.

Although, whilst there’s a very, very slim chance that we’ll ever see Punk in a WWE capacity again it is interesting that he is being linked with this new FOX project.