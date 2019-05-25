We are in the midst of AEW’s first ever official PPV event. Double or Nothing will be taking place tonight from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The second Starrcast event is also taking place this weekend as well.

One of the shows that took place during Starrcast was An Evening with Cody & The Bucks. This was hosted by Alex Marvez. One of the topics of conversation was the new WWE 24/7 Championship. The three men had some scathing things to say about the title.

“Just watch the WWE product,” Nick Jackson stated. “At this point titles don’t mean anything. We want to put prestige back in the champions we have. We’re not going to have a 24/7 belt. We’re going to have titles that matter, and you know what? If it’s the women’s champion that could be a main event. If it’s a tag championship match that could be the main event. We want every title to mean like it’s the world championship.”

Cody also made some comments regarding Mick Foley and him having to unveil the new Championship on RAW. “Let’s be fair, we all love Mick Foley, right? Everybody loves Mick Foley,” Cody commented. “I felt so bad. He’s standing out there, he’s a living legend. What the f— was he holding? Like, no thought! No thought went into that. ‘What is it?’ Oh, it’s 24/7. ‘So, what do you put on it?’ 24/7! No thought!”

Nick also had some final words…”You know what? Here’s another thing, our titles are going to look good. Good lord, I saw a graphic of that new title and I almost threw up.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

