When Cody Rhodes left WWE back in 2016 there were reports that the Grandson of a Plumber would not be able to use the ‘Rhodes’ name. This is reportedly due to the fact that WWE has the rights to the Rhodes moniker. Usually The American Nightmare enters the ring as Cody, although sometimes to get around that obstacle he’s been announced along with his wife as “Cody and Brandi Rhodes.”

Earlier today Cody posted a video featuring two new weight belts ahead of AEW’s debut on TNT. The first with “Nightmare” on it and the second with “AEW on TNT” and then “Rhodes” on the side.

Cody did actually reveal to Sports Illustrated back in 2017 that he was unable to use the Rhodes name. “I’ll tell you this, and I’ve not told anyone this, but I don’t mind that WWE took away my last name,” Rhodes stated. “Deep down, in my bones, I definitely want it back – and I have plans to get it back – but there is something to being Cody. The longer I don’t have a last name, the more I’m OK with it. That’s not to say WWE is holding it ransom. It’s literally an intellectual property law that easily can be remedied, but there is something about being Cody that I don’t mind.”