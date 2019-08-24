We’re less than two months away from the start of the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’

WWE will be bringing NXT to the USA Network in September for 2 hours live each week. AEW will be starting on TNT in October in the same time slot of 8-10pm Eastern.

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently made some comments to Bleacher Report regarding Vince McMahon taking the ‘developmental’ brand to television. “I’m oddly intrigued to see what Vince McMahon does with NXT,” Rhodes stated. “For Vince to now bring it to the USA Network as if it’s a full brand, I’m just intrigued by it. The best wrestling is going to be happening on Wednesday nights.”

Rhodes also noted that he hopes fans pick the best wrestling show to watch, and he hopes that fans choose AEW.

