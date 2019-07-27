AEW Vice President Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan question on CM Punk. This was regarding some comments that Punk made on an ESPN interview claiming that AEW offered him a contract “via text message.”

Punk said in that interview “the last thing I got — I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don’t even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, “Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.” I’m kind of damned if I do, damned if I don’t. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn’t really a way to do good business, at least.”

Cody then wrote the following response: “I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it.”

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk does indeed ever go back to WWE. Punk has stated on numerous occasions that he absolutely never return to the company. Speculation is still rife regarding Punk and the All Out PPV for AEW next month. Fans are hoping that Punk will make his long awaited return to pro wrestling at the event, in any capacity.