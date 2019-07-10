AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes will be releasing a new children’s book on Monday, July 15 via Amazon and bookstores nationwide.

This will be the second book in “The Elite Team” series from Trism Books, and will retail for $16.95. Titled “Cody Heart of the Mountain,” the book comes eight months after “Young Bucks Stand Tall” was released, written by The Young Bucks.

Below is the full announcement on the book along with comments from Cody and book signing dates:

CODY RHODES INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION WITH CHILDREN’S BOOK THAT CHAMPIONS TEAMWORK

— “Cody Heart of the Mountain” is Second Book in The Elite Team Series, Available July 15 on Amazon & Bookstores Nationwide —

CHICAGO, IL (July 10, 2019) – Within seven months of successfully launching All Elite Wrestling, EVP Cody Rhodes today added a new title to his impressive repertoire – Children’s Author. Cody Heart of the Mountain, the second book in “The Elite Team” series, will be available on Monday, July 15, on Amazon and anywhere books are sold including Barnes & Noble, Target and Indiebound.

Cody Heart of the Mountain teaches children that everyone has unique abilities, even their perceived enemies. By working together, readers learn they can overcome obstacles to unite the world. The engaging tale takes young readers on a sci-fi journey where nothing is as it seems. While camping in the wilderness, Cody and the Elite Team (Matt & Nick Jackson, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega), fall under Claw Mountain’s powerful spell. The friends take on bear and wolf qualities as two rival groups form. Divided by mistrust and jealousy, Cody must find a way to lead the team back together. Will the friends be able to work together and embrace their differences in order to break the spell?

“When I was eight years old, I went camping with my family, and my Dad told me that if I woke up early enough he would take me to see the bears who lived on the adjacent mountain,” said Cody Rhodes. “According to him, I never woke up early enough (wink wink). But, I never really needed to see the bears because he would tell me a version of the story in this book as a bedtime story many times. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend, right? Bringing this story to life was a labor of love. It was truly special watching Dylan Coburn masterfully bring the words to life as well as working with Trism Books to provide a positive message to children and adults alike. I hope you enjoy.”

Published by Trism Books, Cody Heart of the Mountain will retail for $16.95. The book comes eight months after Young Bucks Stand Tall, which follows brothers Nick and Matt Jackson through an inspiring story that encourages young readers to follow their dreams.

Cody will be signing his book in-person at the following locations over the upcoming weeks:

• July 14: 12pm-1pm @ Barnes & Noble in Jacksonville, FL

• St. Johns Town Center, 10280 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville

• July 19: 6pm-7pm @ Dave and Buster’s in Marietta, GA o 2215 D and B Dr SE, Marietta Click here for more.

• August 29: 12pm-2pm @ Pro Wrestling Tees in Chicago, IL