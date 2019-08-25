There was an interesting main event on RAW 10 years ago this week. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes teamed with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. to take on Vince McMahon, Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The match ended with McMahon, Triple H, and Michaels defeating the Legacy stable.

A fan posted a tweet of the ‘throwback moment’ and Cody made some interesting comments on the match.

“Vegas! Fun fun night. Can’t get a better education in one night like I did here. Great memory.”

It’s incredible to think that one part of that main event is now a major part of WWE’s biggest competition in 2019. AEW will be coming to TNT on Wednesday Nights starting October 2nd. WWE’s NXT brand will be going head to head with the upstart company live every single week. NXT starts on USA Network September 18th.

