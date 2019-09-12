AEW EVP Cody Rhodes will be facing Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship at the Full Gear PPV in November. Cody has a 2-0-1 record in AEW with wins over Shawn Spears and his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Rhodes recently took to Twitter and made the following comments about his upcoming bout. “Being ‘underrated’ was fun but also the least rewarding period of my career. It may seem silly but in my house the World Championship is The Stanley Cup, The Oscar, The Lombardi Trophy. I want it for my Wife, my Momma, & every fan who bet on me 3 years ago when I bet on myself.”

The only other match confirmed for the PPV is Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega. This bout was originally scheduled for All Out however Moxley has been suffering from MRSA in his elbow and recently the former WWE Superstar had to have surgery.