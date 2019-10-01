AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently spoke to DC 101 about what fans and talent can expect from All Elite Wrestling as they debut on TNT this Wednesday. Rhodes admitted that the weight of expectation for the new show was starting to impact him.

“You mentioned sleepless nights and I had one last night, one anxiety ridden sleepless night,” Rhodes revealed. “It’s settled in, what’s happening. I’d love to be on the other side of Wednesday Night Dynamite, this coming Thursday. Just to see if we really made our mark. I think with this crew and the amount of preparation that’s been done, because this is a preparation crew. All we have to do is execute and I think we will.”

Cody also talked about how AEW fans were clamouring for a new style of pro wrestling in the United States. “They’re the reason [this is happening]! They’ve been hungry for something for almost two decades and we were the lucky guys who said, ‘Oh, I think we can do it’, and put it out there first,” Cody explained. “And now we can go full-tilt boogie with it, with Wednesday Night Dynamite being on a major network, with wrestling having an alternative. It’s a beautiful time.”