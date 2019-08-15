AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently held a Q&A on Twitter during a flight back from New York. Rhodes commented on Orange Cassidy, his ‘dream’ AEW venue and the next match announcement for the ‘All Out’ PPV later this month.

When asked when the next match announcement for AEW All Out would be, Cody tweeted, “(whispers) Friday.”

Cody was also asked about the hiring of independent star Orange Cassidy. Some fans commented by saying that Cassidy was not a “serious” competitor for the new brand. Cody replied, stating how easy it was to sign the star. “Easily. He’s a great & fun pro wrestler. The show is 100% sports-based, but the competitors are vastly different in style and delivery.”

Rhodes also commented on his ‘dream’ venue for AEW to perform in. Cody stated “State Farm. Georgia hasn’t had a true homecoming style show since the Goldberg’ nitro. TNT being based in Atlanta, it would be a helluva party.”

You can check out the latest ‘Road To Double or Nothing’ below: