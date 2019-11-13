AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently made some comments regarding the relationship between WWE and the Rhodes’ family. Cody appeared as a guest on a recent edition of ESPN Radio and discussed a variety of topics.

“I could smash a thousand thrones, and I could make a thousand hot shots and little fourth wall-breaking comments about my experience because it is vastly different from Dusty’s,” Cody explained. “But as his son, I know that in 2005 when he got his first royalty check for the Dusty Rhodes DVD, which they did a marvelous job on. My mother literally hit her knees in the kitchen and thanked God for them having kind of bring him back to financial security.”

Cody elaborated further, saying “Them having given him a home in the winter of his life, and then a functional thing to chew on with NXT and to maybe help and guide a few young stars. So, with that in mind and what they did for him in the end. I will never be ungrateful to them.”

