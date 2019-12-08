All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes recently spoke to The Dallas Morning News. This comes a week AEW Dynamite does back-to-back weeks in Texas (Garland in one week and then Corpus Christi).

One of the big questions posed to Cody was how AEW differs to other wrestling promotions in terms of schedule. “One of the benefits of working for All Elite Wrestling – if you’re a competitor – you’re really only working one day a week,” Rhodes began. “The really die-hard, committed, kind of golden circle of our company is always working. And that includes wrestlers, not just management. Their minds always going. But it’s new to wrestling that Tony’s [Khan] offered this schedule.”

Independent Shows

Rhodes elaborated further, saying “some people are free to do independent [shows] on the weekends where they can keep getting their reps in. Some other people don’t need the reps. Like my brother, he’s had 20 years of reps. He’s TV-ready always, as kind of proven by this last week in there with The Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz. I think it’s the way it should be.”

Live Event System

“I think the model of the live event system, and I’m not trying to knock anybody, is antiquated. The last few years [I was] with WWE, those houses for live events and not TVs were pretty. They were good, they were a couple thousand. But they weren’t the same as the big TV spectacle. It just seems like you’re putting less of an emphasis on your show when you spread yourself out like that. So, I think everything is about Dynamite. To follow AEW, you’ve got to watch Dynamite. Dynamite’s our only show. Four pay-per-views a year. And everything that exists outside of that is shoulder content, it’s stuff you can watch if you want to. And if not, tune into Dynamite and be caught right up.”