AEW will soon be airing live on the TNT Network in direct competition to NXT on USA Network. All Elite EVP Cody Rhodes recently spoke to IGN regarding the upcoming ‘Wednesday Night War.’

“We can’t pretend that we don’t know that’s happening,” Rhodes stated on IGN, “but we were always planning our show. And have been for a long while. This isn’t a reactionary move on our part. This is what our intentions were. To be on Wednesday nights and to be on a major network with such a great partner like Warner Media and TNT. Our focus is still on providing the best AEW, providing the best alternative. We haven’t switched over to ‘Well how can we compete?’ because we already felt like we had a product that people wanted to see.”

Cody elaborated further, saying “we want to provide bell-to-bell sports-centric pro-wrestling. That’s going to mean longer matches. That’s going to mean stories being told between the ropes. That means no invisible camera backstage. That’s gonna mean more of a live-sports approach to our product. That’s 100% what we’re doing, so I want to avoid any reactionary elements. I loved the Monday Night Wars, I did. And I’m not trying to be naive and ignore a situation where it’s like ‘Hey, if this happens, we’ll have to play this card,’ but I’m just saying I want us to be more about our young and upcoming crop of talent.”