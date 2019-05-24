Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics surrounding AEW. Rhodes discussed the upcoming weekly TNT show as well as his current relationship with WWE.
AEW on TNT
With regards to the new television show Cody set out his vision. “It’s really likely the show is going to be two hours,” Rhodes stated. “That’s the sweet spot. In terms of the schedule we’ll find out probably within the next few months for sure and it will be in a great spot to be in prime time on TNT, they’ve really set us up. Now you’ve got to go deliver the bell to bells and the sports-centric. Another thing that is really cool is you’ll be able to find out per market where we’re going to be all around, this isn’t going to be be something that is just stationed in one spot. This is a touring brand. We’re really, no pun intended, going all in on the concept of it and it’s so special because we aren’t doing a live event system so when we come we’re bringing our absolute best from match quality to star quality. I feel like I’m giving away a lot here. Did Tony already say it? It’s two hours, live.”
WWE
*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription