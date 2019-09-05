AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently posted on Twitter that he will be making a big reveal very soon. “Big Announcement tomorrow (today). Happy. Ready.” We do not have any confirmation as to what Cody may be revealing but AEW are looking to get as many eyeballs to the product as possible before the launch on TNT. AEW will be premiering on TNT in October going live head to head against NXT every single week.

Big announcement tomorrow(today). Happy. Ready. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 5, 2019

Chris Jericho’s recent promo following AEW’s All Out PPV has gained a lot of traction over the past few days. There have been many videos released with mashups of the ‘little bit of the bubbly’ phrase alongside songs such as Limp Bizkit’s Nookie and the Spice Girls. Now Baseball team the Oakland A’s have got in on the action. The MLB team posted a video to Twitter with the caption “*extremely @IAmJericho voice* A LITTLE BIT OF THE BUBBLY.” Check out the tweet below:

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?