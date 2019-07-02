One of the big topics coming out of Saturday’s AEW Fyter Fest event was the unprotected chair shot that Cody Rhodes took from Shawn Spears to set up their new feud. Rhodes took the shot and immediately hit the mat, then started bleeding from the back of his head.

AEW tweeted during Fyter Fest that Cody suffered no concussion, but he needed 12 staples to close the wound in his head.

Cody responded to that tweet today and said he needed 10 staples to close the wound. He added, “Legit.”

The AEW announcers expressed concern for a potential head injury to Rhodes and CTE was mentioned. AEW President Tony Khan spoke to media after the event and said the chair was actually “gimmicked” but something went wrong.

“We called a doctor immediately,” Khan said. “Obviously really regrettable what happened. I don’t know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened but we had taken precautions in this situation and that specific situation. A doctor was available and Cody does not have a concussion and had staples and we’re all very grateful for that.”

You can see Cody’s new tweet with photo below: