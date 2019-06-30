AEW held their second ever event last night. Fyter Fest saw some hellacious matches including the bout between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. Following the Rhodes/Allin match former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears/Tye Dillinger appeared and hit Rhodes with an unprotected chair shot to the head.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the spot at the media scrum following the show. Khan assured the media that the chair was ‘gimmicked’ but something went wrong.

“We called a doctor immediately,” Khan stated. “Obviously really regrettable what happened. I don’t know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened but we had taken precautions in this situation and that specific situation. A doctor was available and Cody does not have a concussion and had staples and we’re all very grateful for that.”

You can check out Khan’s reaction to the spot view the video below.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription