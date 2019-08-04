Vice President of AEW Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan on some of the happenings with All Elite over the past few months. One of the more interesting points that came up saw Cody describe why he destroyed “Triple H’s” throne at the Double or Nothing event.

“The decision to blow up the throne was my decision alone and doesn’t reflect on AEW at all. It was something I had thought long and hard about, and I, honestly, think it came from more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot. And that’s gonna be something that. I don’t know how many more of those I get in me. Because as I become more engrained in the AEW business side, as an employee and as one of the executive vice presidents, I don’t get as many, ‘Oh, well he’s just a dumb talent doing dumb things.'”

Cody elaborated further, saying “plain and simple, I was a huge fan of Triple H. I learned a great deal from Triple H. A great deal. I probably wrestled him in the Capital One Arena. But when push came to shove and I thought I was better than 99 percent of the people he was putting ahead of me. He didn’t see that. So in that moment, there is no greater revenge in the world than success. So I knew I was walking out to a sold-out crowd, wrestling a 50-year-old man in a match that people, at one point, deemed unworthy and the place was literally shaking. I felt no need. Like, this is the perfect time to do it, to fire my own shot, and it was my own shot, not an AEW shot.”