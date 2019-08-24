Former WWE Superstar CM Punk will be part of the upcoming Starrcast III event in Chicago. Starrcast promotor and Podcast host Conrad Thompson recently held a media call to promote the upcoming panel of shows. Thompson specifically had some interesting comments regarding Punk.

“There’s a lot people who really miss CM Punk and really identified with his character and persona and took his work personal and it was a special place in their heart and they’re super CM Punk fans and we’re glad they are and we’re glad they’re coming,” Thomspon said on the call. “But at the same time they don’t want to just have the memories, they want to see him go make new ones. And I understand that but ultimately that’s up to him.”

Thompson also made it clear that he did not book Punk through the AEW promotion. “I want to clarify because I know that there’s lots of speculation out there this was not a piggy back booking. I did not book CM Punk through AEW. He’s not going to be at All Out and anyone who has that expectation is probably going to be a little disappointed because that’s not the way my booking happened.”

*Credit to SEScoops for the transcription