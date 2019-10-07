This past Sunday’s Hell In A Cell WWE Network event was notable for all the wrong reasons. Fans were livid with the way in which the company handled the main event with the seemingly used DQ finish in a HIAC match.

PWInsider have reported how the creative idea was supposedly meant to play out. The referee ‘officially stopped’ the match after Rollins hit Wyatt with a sledgehammer to the head. This was while Wyatt lay under a pile of weapons.

WWE commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter earlier today and made some cryptic comments. These possibly referred to the main event of HIAC. Graves tweeted “It’s almost like someone is going to hit the “reset” button…If only there was a reason… [thinking emoji] Oh, wait…”

It’s almost like someone is going to hit the “reset” button…If only there was a reason… 🤔 Oh, wait… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 7, 2019

Graves is most likely referring to the upcoming WWE Draft where the ‘reset’ button will be hit.

