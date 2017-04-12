Corey Graves Responds To Fan Complaint, Ruby Riot’s Theme Song, Fans On Former Tag Team Champions

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “We Riot” theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ruby Riot. She’s set to face Kimber Lee on tonight’s NXT episode.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which former Tag Team Champions they would like to see return – The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov, Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, Batista & Rey Mysterio or La Resistance. As of this writing, 39% went with Batista & Rey while 25% voted for The World’s Greatest Tag Team, 19% voted for The Dudleyz, 11% voted for The NAO and 5% voted for Santino & Vlad.

– Corey Graves responded to a fan on Twitter that doesn’t like Graves calling Finn Balor’s pele kick an “overhead kick” and noted that Balor is the one who wanted them to use that name. Check out the exchange below. We noted yesterday that Balor reportedly suffered a concussion in the match with Jinder Mahal on RAW but there’s been no update on his status.

@WWEGraves Stop calling Balor's Pele Kick a "Overhead Kick". If you insist on continuing, tell the SD Live team to call AJ's a Overhead too. — || Savage || (@JoshOwOSavage) April 12, 2017