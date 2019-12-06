WWE commentator Corey Graves recently made some interesting comments during his most recent episode of the ‘After The Bell’ podcast.

Not Important

“In my opinion, Charlotte Flair has never felt less important than she does right now,” Graves claimed. “This is Charlotte Flair we’re talking about. She has a resume a mile long. In the few short years, she has cemented herself as one, if not, the greatest female superstar in WWE history. By the time it’s all set and done, I’m pretty certain we will be referring to ‘The Queen’ as such.”

Going Through The Motions

Graves elaborated further, saying “something about what’s been happening lately just feels off. This whole tag team thing with Charlotte finding a different partner week after week, it just doesn’t click. I’m not feeling it. It looks to me like Charlotte isn’t feeling it. You can see it on her face. Charlotte Flair looks like she is going through the motions and getting through the night. I don’t mean this as an insult; she’s a close friend of mine. I have all the respect in the world for Charlotte and I’m not saying anything negative about her or her ability. I’m saying, what is happening around Charlotte Flair has made her feel less than Charlotte Flair for some reason.”

