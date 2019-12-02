WWE commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. The outspoken and controversial character discussed his relationship with WWE Superstar Carmella, as well time the couple has spent on the E! Network series show Total Divas.

“It’s not something I was looking to make a habit out of”

“It’s not something I was looking to make a habit out of. It was kind of an accidental occurrence in the first place,” stated Graves, “It was really wild because they say, ‘oh, be yourself.’ But I can’t be myself when there are cameras there all the time because that is how you end up in jail.”

“It wasn’t something that I had planned, but it was a lot of fun. The crew we worked with was a lot of fun,” said Graves. “They took us out and put us in some pretty fun situations. I didn’t hate it. I have not watched it back yet as it was a pretty dark and bizarre place in my life so it is what it is. It’s weird, the social media response to it has been unanimously positive, which is weird. That makes it uncomfortable for me. I’m not used to people being nice on social media.”

