WWE Commentator and former NXT Superstar Corey Graves has been making some interesting comments on his new After The Bell podcast. This week saw the second episode of the show get released. On the premiere show Graves mentioned two WWE Superstars who he feels are currently being ‘underutilized.’

Cesaro

“In my opinion, Cesaro is the single-most underrated superstar, most underutilized superstar. Not only in WWE but in the entire wrestling industry,” Graves claimed. “I have known Cesaro for probably close to fifteen years. I remember when he came to the United States and he used to wrestle in business attire with the dress shirt, and cut-off sleeves, and a tie. There was something about him; everything about Cesaro is this business. We always say it about Randy Orton – if you were to design a sports entertainer from the ground up, to me, Cesaro is kind of that same ilk.”

Drew Gulak

Graves also had some comments on former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. “Another guy that I think is not getting his just due but I believe he will in time is Drew Gulak. Gulak is different – he’s a wrestler in the ring. When the bell rings, Gulak wrestles and it’s different,” Corey explained. “His presentation, the way he goes about things in the ring, [he’s] another one that if given the right stage and not getting killed by Braun Strowman, or the Lucha House Party, or whoever else that week, Gulak can talk.”

Graves elaborated further, saying “I don’t know if the PowerPoint presentations are going to be his keys to the kingdom. But if you’ve gotten to see anything he’s capable of on 205 Live or during his reign as cruiserweight champion. Remember the match where he won the Cruiserweight Title and it was a triple threat match? Gulak is the real deal. And I’m glad, at least, that he caught the attention of somebody to earn a roster spot on SmackDown.”

