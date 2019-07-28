AEW performer Chris Jericho will once again be bringing his Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea to the high seas. Jericho has been promising some big things for the second outing, and the newest tease might even be the biggest.

A fan asked Jericho if the shows would be available to watch via FITE TV or BR Live: “Hey @IAmJericho – any chance we can get this on @FITE or @brlive ??? I’d love to watch this cruise insanity!”

Jericho simply responded by saying that “we are gonna do something even better.” The speculation has now run rampant with many fans questioning how the shows could be aired other than these streaming platforms. Last year the show was aired via tape delay on FITE TV.

It is very likely that there will be a major AEW feel to the Cruise. Jericho is one of the main stars of the new company. He will be fighting to become the inaugural World Champion next month at All Out.

There is definitely a chance that the Cruise is shown on TNT. We cannot confirm this but with AEW looking to present a different style of wrestling show how can it not be considered? Jericho mentioned that they’re planning something “even better.” A live episode on a Wednesday would be epic. The Cruise takes place from January 20-24 next year. You can find more information on ticketing via this link.