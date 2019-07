It looks WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai could be close to returning to the ring.

Kai, who has teased her return several times as of late, tweeted today and wrote, “A matter of weeks…”

Kai has been out of action since December 7 after suffering a torn ACL at the NXT live event in Green Bay, WI. She underwent surgery on January 17.

You can see her latest comeback tease tweet below: