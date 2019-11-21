WWE NXT Superstar Damien Priest recently appeared on X-Pac’s “X-PAC 12360” podcast to discuss a variety of topics from his current run in NXT.

Priest talked about the fact that his in-ring character is very close to his actual personality. “This is the closest to me that I’ve ever been in this business,” Priest stated. “The idea to live forever is to accomplish as much as I can in this business so that my name gets remembered.”

Priest elaborated further, saying “when you think about iconic rock stars, like Morrison, and bands like Priest and Motley Crue, they’ll never get forgotten. So the idea is to have that image, because that’s the way I want to live, or at least how Damian Priest wants to live, because that’s the way somebody who’s never going to be forgotten lives. And to a certain degree, that is me. I try to live kind of like a rock star-ish life, where I like going out, I like going to concerts, I head-bang. This is all real stuff.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription