As noted earlier this week, Dana Brooke was busted open the hard-way by Sarah Logan during their match at Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings.

Video from the match has surfaced online and as seen above, Brooke was busted open after she went into the LED block of the turnbuckle. The match ended in a No Contest and Brooke walked out on her own after being checked on by officials.

Logan responded to Brooke’s Instagram post on the incident and said she would do it slower if she had to do it again. Logan wrote, “If I had to do it over, I would of done it slower.”

Brooke responded, “Oh hunny YOU are lucky they stopped it, I know you love war but when I taste & see blood, a WHOLE OTHER ANIMAL is let loose! Let’s just say they did you a favor & you have been warned! This scar will always remind me I AM AFTER YOU! Let the WAR begin #viking ! @WWE #wwe”

Logan wrote back and said, “Next time I wont stop until you stop moving. I hear your warning.”

You can see their posts below: