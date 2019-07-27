Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to call her shot against Becky Lynch. Brooke showed her frustrations about not being featured on WWE television. Stating that she wants a show against the RAW Women’s Champion.

Brooke responded to a tweet stating that Alexa Bliss will be facing Becky Lynch in a non-title match this week on RAW. “I want a chance at @BeckyLynchWWE ! Not sure why it’s always “the goddess”.. give someone else a chance there is a locker room full of women! Let me show I’ve improved and I belong!”

The current RAW Women’s Champion saw Brooke’s frustrated message and responded with three words: “You’ve earned it.”

Back around WrestleMania season Dana Brooke appeared to be getting a small push. The former NXT Superstar appeared on RAW alongside Ronda Rousey and had a vocal following from some members of the WWE fanbase. Since then Brooke has been used sparingly, appearing only in random matches on RAW and Main Event. Hopefully the recognition from ‘The Man’ will help Brooke to get some time on television.