WWE Superstars have recently been tweeting out their support for Pride month. One member of the WWE Creative team also decided to dedicate a tweet to the LGBTQ+ community, however it was met with a huge amount of criticism.

This was Dana Warrior, wife of the Ultimate Warrior and member of WWE’s Creative Team. Warrior decided to post the following sentiment “I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and honor YOU with #Pride this month! I believe in equality, education, awareness, and this simple fact: love wins… Always!!”

This is of course a nice message, however the image that accompanied the message was what angered several fans online. Warrior appeared wearing the iconic facepaint of her husband, the Ultimate Warrior. The former WWE Champion has made some bigoted and homophobic comments in the past and this tribute to the LGBTQ+ community with a heavy influence from the Ultimate Warrior did not go down well at all.

Check out the tweet below and you’ll see some of the replies…