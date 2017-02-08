Daniel Bryan Addresses Potential In-Ring Return, Feud With The Miz & More
WWE SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan recently appeared as a guest on the Gorilla Position Podcast to promote this Sunday’s blue brand exclusive pay-per-view, WWE Elimination Chamber.
Below are some of the highlights from the interview.
On if he thinks he’ll ever return to the ring in the future:
“So, if you were to ask the WWE, the answer would be ‘no.'”
On the possibility of his feud with The Miz getting physical:
“As far as I know, no. You know the one thing about this, in any form of entertainment or fighting, or sport, is ‘never say, never,’ right? I keep going to different things and I keep working on the doctor standpoint of it, ‘Okay, is there anything that I can do more to get cleared?’ and right now I’ve done everything I can possibly do, and so, but I still look at different things and still look at this and that. You know, It’s- I dunno, it’s an unfortunate scenario to me, but at the same time, I’m very grateful for the amount of time I that had being able to do this.”