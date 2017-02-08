Daniel Bryan Addresses Potential In-Ring Return, Feud With The Miz & More

WWE SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan recently appeared as a guest on the Gorilla Position Podcast to promote this Sunday’s blue brand exclusive pay-per-view, WWE Elimination Chamber.

Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On if he thinks he’ll ever return to the ring in the future:

“So, if you were to ask the WWE, the answer would be ‘no.'”

On the possibility of his feud with The Miz getting physical: