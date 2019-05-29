WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said the WWE tag team division is the best it’s ever been as far as matches go.

“The WWE tag team division is the best that it’s ever been as far as the matches,” Bryan said. “The matches between the New Day and the Usos, The Bar, The Revival, they’re all fantastic. But there’s all this big hullabaloo about the women main-eventing WrestleMania. How come no one is talking about tag teams main-eventing WrestleMania?”

He continued, knocked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and The New Day, and reiterated past comments on his goal of main eventing WrestleMania as tag team champion.

“It’s because Kofi Kingston has become tag team champion with so many different partners that people see him as one of the leaders of the tag team division,” Bryan continued. “Especially his work in the New Day, being a five-time champion, people in the tag division have looked up to Kofi. But because Kofi is not someone who knocked down the door and said, ‘Hey, we as the tag team division are putting on the most exciting matches, we’re going out there and doing incredible promo work and incredible segments, we should be in the main event of at least one pay-per-view! We should be in the main event of the SmackDown TV show! We should be aiming to main-event WrestleMania!’

“That’s my goal, but none of them say that because they’ve followed Kofi’s lead. So people just sit here and wait to be handed main-event opportunities. That is not how the WWE works.”

Regarding his in-ring future and potential retirement, the 38 year old Bryan said he’s genuinely content to wrestle until the day he dies.

“There are people who say, ‘I only want to do this for three or four more years,’ or ‘I only want to do this until I’m 45,’” Bryan said. “No. I want to do this until I’m 70. Months before I die, I want to be doing a wrestling show. I won’t be able to do the stuff I do now, but I want to go out and do this thing I’ve been passionate about wrestling my entire life. I want to do that my whole life.”