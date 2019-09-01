This week’s episode of Smackdown Live ended in odd fashion. Roman Reigns appeared in-ring and cut a promo on his recent attacks and who he believes were the culprits. This followed last week’s ‘reveal’ by Daniel Bryan that there were in fact ‘two’ people who looked like Rowan.

Roman played a grainy video with someone who looked like Rowan, but could’ve easily been the double that Bryan presented last week. Bryan then called Rowan a ‘liar’ and attacked him before heading to the ring to plead with Roman of his innocence. Roman then speared Bryan to end the segment and the show.

Bryan has now written a statement on the situation. “Roman Reigns speared me last week and I understand his frustration. I know how it looks. I know a lot of people don’t like me and I know I seem guilty by association, but that doesn’t make me a liar. Erick Rowan is the one to blame and I have had nothing to do with this. Therefore, I still deserve an apology from Roman Reigns.”