– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will make his return to TV on tonight’s show. Bryan is rumored to make a SummerSlam announcement but will be addressing the controversial finish to the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match after James Ellsworth helped Carmella win. In the video below, Bryan promises to set Ellsworth straight while Brie Bella says Bryan is coming for him.

– WWE stock was down 2.66% today, closing at $20.15 per share. Today’s high was $20.68 and the low was $20.11.

– Stephanie McMahon will conduct a live Facebook Q&A with fans on Wednesday at 8:30am EST from the Facebook Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival in France. She tweeted the following: