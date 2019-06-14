WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan will be coming to Monday’s RAW episode under the WWE Wild Card Rule.

There’s no word yet on what Bryan will be doing at Monday’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but there’s no mention of his partner Rowan being there.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Bryan’s return to the red brand:

Daniel Bryan is a Wild Card

The former SmackDown General Manager has long been loyal to the blue brand, and since this Wild Card appearance is not by choice, one can only wonder what Bryan will have to say to the “fickle” WWE Universe on Raw.