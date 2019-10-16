WWE recently held their annual Draft. One of the names making their way to Friday Night Smackdown is former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

Former World Champion Daniel Bryan took to Twitter recently to talk about the new signing. Bryan mentioned that he would like to get in the ring with Gulak at some point on a Friday night.

Bryan wrote “Hmmm… I love @DrewGulak‘s hard nosed mat style and have been wanting to wrestle him for years. With all the shakeups in WWE, Maybe now is our chance #GulakVsBryan #WWE #SmackdownOnFox.”

Hmmm… I love @DrewGulak’s hard nosed mat style and have been wanting to wrestle him for years. With all the shakeups in WWE, Maybe now is our chance #GulakVsBryan #WWE #SmackdownOnFox https://t.co/mvn8cAfNed — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 15, 2019

