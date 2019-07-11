Above is video of UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier talking with Cathy Kelley, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on the red carpet of ESPN’s EPSYS last night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cormier joked with Triple H about coming to WWE to finally get his fight with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar vs. Cormier had been rumored for UFC this summer, but plans were nixed when Lesnar retired from MMA.

“I was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar, but he didn’t,” Cormier told Cathy. “These guys [WWE] took him from me. Maybe I’ll follow him over there.”

“It’s not too late,” Triple H responded.

“Yeah, we can do it in WWE,” Cormier said.

Cormier also said he didn’t get a chance to see WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on the red carpet, but Rollins is a good guy and they are good friends. Cormier, who received the ESPY award for Best MMA Fighter last night, has been rumored to do work with WWE over the years, but nothing has ever happened. The lifelong wrestling fan was set for a WWE commentary team tryout at the Performance Center in November 2018, but he was forced to postpone it after his UFC 230 fight was announced.