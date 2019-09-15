PROGRESS Wrestling held their sixth Natural Progression Series tournament this weekend. The company hosted the one night tournament at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

During the tournament UK standout Danny Duggan took on The OJMO in the semi final. OJMO himself is one of the biggest rising stars in UK wrestling and the crowd were electric for the PROJO graduate. With the crowd against Duggan both Chuck Mambo and ‘Present’ William Eaver appeared to mess with OJMO, a man they have been locked in a feud with for months now.

Mambo and Eaver helped Duggan defeat OJMO, with Duggan using OJMO’s own Single Crab submission to secure the win. Following the match Mambo and Eaver celebrated with Duggan, signalling that Duggan had now joined the Do Not Resuscitate stable.

DNR now consists of Spike Trivet, Chuck Mambo, ‘Present’ William Eaver and Duggan. The stable was formed by members of the PROGRESS roster who felt under-utilised and forgotten by PROGRESS management and fans. This latest addition of Duggan could help propel the stable to the top of the card in the company, Duggan is a top performer and contender who already has the vitriol of the PROGRESS fans.

