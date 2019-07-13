AEW Star Darby Allin recently posted on Twitter about how he feels he was ‘overshadowed’ during his AEW in-ring debut. Allin faced Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, following the match Shawn Spears entered the ring and attacked Cody with a chair, splitting open the back of his head.

Darby wrote on Twitter, “My AEW Wrestling debut was overlooked by Shawn Spears chair shot to Cody. I will have my rematch with Cody sooner or later…..But don’t think tomorrow at Fight For The Fallen, I’m not coming for yer head Shawn.”

Allin will be teaming with Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc to take on MJF, Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara. This match will be taking place as part of the ‘Buy In’ pre-show tonight for AEW’s Fight For The Fallen.

Allin also posted a video as part of the tweet, which you can check out below: