Former WCW World Champion David Arquette recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. Arquette gained the WCW title in one of the most maligned moments in pro wrestling history. Recently Arquette has been appearing on the independent scene and has begun gaining the respect of wrestling fans in the US.

“WCW was going through a sort of weird time,” Arquette said on the show referring to his world title win. “They were like ‘oh, this will bring us attention’ sort of thing. I still stand by the thing that if Ready to Rumble had been the Fast and the Furious and it was a huge hit, it would have been a different story. It just wasn’t a hit.”

The former Champion also remembers telling WCW management about the idea. “I also didn’t know I could say ‘no,’” Arquette stated. “I did say ‘well, that’s a terrible idea.’ I mean people are going to hate me.”