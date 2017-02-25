DDP On His Reaction To Call About WWE HOF Induction, Dusty Rhodes, More

Diamond Dallas Page continues to make the media rounds to promote his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame during the induction ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 33 weekend this year.

In his latest interview, DDP spoke with ESPN about his reaction to getting the call that informed him he would be getting inducted this year.

“He [Triple H] was down there with me at the Power Plant; he was Terra Rizin down in WCW. We rode together, we hung together. He’s talking about, ‘I never thought you could do it. This guy was like 35 and a half. What were you thinking? But you did it.’ He put me over to such a degree that I said, ‘Hey, wait a minute. Is it that call?’ I started getting choked up and I couldn’t even talk.”

Additionally, Page gave credit to legendary pro wrestlers Dusty Rhodes and Jake Roberts for helping him become the star in the industry that we all know today.

“I always say that without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. But without Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, there’s no three-time world champion, and there’s no Hall of Fame.”

DDP also spoke about his and others’ feelings regarding him being “the underdog.”